Polls show majority of Americans don’t approve of U.S. political party system

People's Daily Online) 15:42, December 26, 2022

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

A recent poll conducted by Gallup revealed that 73 percent of Americans don’t approve of the way the U.S. Congress is doing its job, and only 22 percent of the respondents approve of its performance.

This is not the first time the American people have been disappointed in their country. Previously, a Gallup poll showed that 56 percent of Americans believe that the Republican and Democratic parties do such a poor job in representing the American people that the U.S. needs a “third party”.

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, 61 percent of U.S. adults find the Republican Party unfavorable, while 57 percent share the same sentiment toward the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, more than 25 percent of American adults have an unfavorable view of both major parties.

The U.S. political party system is deteriorating day by day. As U.S. politicians concentrate their time and energy on suppressing and attacking each other rather than improving people’s livelihoods, they are becoming increasingly unpopular with the people.

