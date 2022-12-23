U.S. GDP growth revised to 3.2 percent in third quarter

Xinhua) 08:27, December 23, 2022

People shop at a local supermarket in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The number, revised up from the 2.9 percent growth reported last month, stemmed from an upward revision to personal consumption.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. economy grew by 3.2 percent on an annualized basis in the third quarter, according to government data released Thursday.

The number, revised up from the 2.9 percent growth reported last month, stemmed from an upward revision to personal consumption. Services spending was also stronger in the third quarter than initially reported.

Economists still expect a mild recession in next year's second half amid the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Historically high food prices are putting a dent in consumers' wallets, particularly among those who struggle to make ends meet.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)