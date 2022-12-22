U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in December after months-long decline

Xinhua) 11:03, December 22, 2022

Customers shop at a grocery store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. consumer confidence broke a months-long decline and rebounded in December, according to data released Wednesday by The Conference Board.

The Consumer Confidence Index increased to 108.3 in December from 101.4 in November, following back-to-back monthly declines.

"Consumer confidence bounced back in December, reversing consecutive declines in October and November to reach its highest level since April 2022," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, in a statement.

