Giant '2023' arrives in Times Square
(Ecns.cn) 13:47, December 22, 2022
A woman poses for photos with the giant "2023" numerals at the Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, U.S. Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)
