Giant '2023' arrives in Times Square

Ecns.cn) 13:47, December 22, 2022

A woman poses for photos with the giant "2023" numerals at the Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, U.S. Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)