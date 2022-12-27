Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Civil infrastructure damaged in Russia's shelling on Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from journalists in Moscow on Dec. 22, 2022. (Kremlin press release)

Putin said Russia is "acting in the right direction" when answering the question whether Moscow is approaching a dangerous line on the situation in Ukraine.

MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

As of early Monday morning, Russia carried out one air and five missile strikes, and more than 40 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks across Ukraine in the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

In the Kherson direction, Russia continued artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River, damaging civil infrastructure, it said.

Russia is doing everything it can to ensure the establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible, Russia's TASS news agency reported Monday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Setting up a safety zone around the nuclear facility would greatly reduce the risk of possible nuclear accidents, he said.

Russia does not intend to sell oil to countries supporting the Western price cap, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Sunday during an interview, TASS reported.

Siluanov noted that in this context, Russia may limit oil production, but will generally focus on reorienting its oil exports to other countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak similarly said that Russia will not sell oil to countries that choose to impose a price cap, and Russia may cut oil production at the start of next year, according to TASS.

A price cap on Russian seaborne crude agreed by the European Union, the Group of Seven nations and Australia came into effect on Dec. 5.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his country was "acting in the right direction" when answering the question whether Moscow is approaching a dangerous line on the situation in Ukraine.

"I don't think it is so dangerous. I think we are acting in the right direction, protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people," Putin said in an interview with a Russian TV show.

He said Russia was ready to negotiate with all the participants in the conflict on some acceptable results, but "it's them not us who refuse negotiations."

