Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia says U.S. intelligence services, pharmaceutical companies involved in military bio program in Ukraine

MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

The Russian Defense Ministry has a document with the names of key U.S. officials supervising Ukraine's military biological programs, Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said Saturday.

The participants include Kenneth Myers, former director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency with the U.S. Department of Defense; Tara O'Toole, executive vice president of In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm controlled by the Central Intelligence Agency; Thomas Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, said Kirillov.

At least 16 people were killed and 64 injured in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Saturday due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, said Sunday.

Among those killed were three state emergency employees, who died during mine clearance operations in Beryslav district, Yanushevych wrote on Telegram.

The United Arab Emirates will provide 2,500 power generators to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Sunday.

The agency said that the household generators, each with a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts, will help civilians in Ukraine cope with the energy crisis.

The first batch of 1,200 generators was delivered to the Polish capital of Warsaw before being sent to Ukraine, while the rest will be delivered to Ukraine next month.

The U.S. military-industrial complex has been reaping "super profits" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Alexander Darchiev, director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS news agency on Friday.

He said that no one in the United States thinks about the dangers of getting bogged down in the conflict as the country is increasingly embroiled.

