Iran sends no military hardware in Russian-Ukrainian conflict: spokesman
TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iran reiterated on Thursday that it has sent no military hardware to any side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "repeated accusations" against Iran in his speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, said the ministry statement.
"Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine," said Kanaani, warning Zelensky that "there is a limit to Iran's patience with such baseless accusations."
Ukraine and Western countries accuse Iran of sending suicide drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly rejected the allegations as "baseless."
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden approves more military aid as Ukraine's Zelensky visits Washington
- Peaceful settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict remains out of sight
- Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit U.S.: White House
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Critical infrastructure in Kiev damaged amid new overnight attack
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine says Russian attacks cause multiple explosions across country
- White House confirms U.S. national freed during Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.