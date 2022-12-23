Iran sends no military hardware in Russian-Ukrainian conflict: spokesman

Xinhua) 09:21, December 23, 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iran reiterated on Thursday that it has sent no military hardware to any side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "repeated accusations" against Iran in his speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, said the ministry statement.

"Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine," said Kanaani, warning Zelensky that "there is a limit to Iran's patience with such baseless accusations."

Ukraine and Western countries accuse Iran of sending suicide drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly rejected the allegations as "baseless."

