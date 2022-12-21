Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Critical infrastructure in Kiev damaged amid new overnight attack

Xinhua) 10:07, December 21, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday lifting the ban on transactions with insurers, re-insurers and insurance brokers from "unfriendly countries" when it comes to the export of Russian food and fertilizers.

Russian insurers remain prohibited from transactions with the above-mentioned institutions and personnel in all other areas, the law stipulates.

- - - -

Four American HARM anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace of the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report on Monday.

Russian forces took out four Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Krasny Liman direction and more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk direction.

Over 130 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles and three automobiles were destroyed in the Donetsk direction, it added.

- - - -

Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Ukraine's capital Kiev as a result of the new attack carried out by Russian forces overnight on Monday, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Repair teams are working on stabilizing energy and heat supplies in the city, Klitschko said.

- - - -

Russian forces fired 23 drones towards the Ukrainian capital early Monday, 18 of which were shot down, the Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement.

In total, the air defense intercepted 30 out of 35 Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones launched against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)