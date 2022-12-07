Ukraine warns Iran of "consequences" of arms supplies to Russia
KIEV, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday warned Iran of the "consequences" of the arms supplies to Russia, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
"Our signal to them (the Iranian side) was very clear: first, either you stop or you will face a set of the most severe consequences. Second, no matter what benefits you have from cooperation with Russia in the supply of drones or other weapons, the negative consequences for you will outweigh any benefits," Kuleba said at an online briefing.
Ukraine is closely following Iran's "every step" in the matter of military-technical cooperation with Russia, the minister said.
In October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Iran of sending combat drones to Russia for use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran had given "a limited number" of drones to Russia months before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.
