Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow not to trade oil, gas with countries introducing price cap

KIEV/MOSCOW, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Russian forces have fired two missiles at a transport facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the regional military administration of Ukraine's armed forces, was quoted by the government-run Ukrinform news agency as saying on Sunday.

Russia continues to regroup troops to strengthen its divisions and units in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Russia is guided by its own interests and will not "shoot itself in the foot" if the West imposes a cap on energy prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a local TV program on Sunday.

Russia sticks to its position, which President Vladimir Putin had already voiced, that Moscow would not trade oil or gas with those countries that introduce the price cap, Peskov added.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's eight command posts, 57 artillery firing positions, and 124 personnel and equipment concentration areas in Kharkov, Donetsk and Kherson, the Russia Defense Ministry said in a daily report on Monday.

Two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk were destroyed, and seven Ukrainian drones were shot down in Lugansk, Donetsk and Kherson, it added.

Russia destroyed an ammunition depot near the city of Dnipropetrovsk, where over 100 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and more than 7,000 foreign-made large-caliber artillery shells were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report on Sunday.

