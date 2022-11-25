Home>>
50 Ukrainian servicemen freed in prisoner swap with Russia
(Xinhua) 09:54, November 25, 2022
KIEV, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- After the latest prisoner swap with Russia, 50 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home, head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said Thursday.
Among those released were two officers, as well as 48 sergeants and soldiers, Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Most of the released soldiers served in Ukraine's Naval Forces, the National Guard, and the Armed Forces, he added.
Yermak did not provide the details on the number of Russian troops released by Ukraine under the deal.
The efforts to free more Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity are underway, the official said.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange in March.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- V4 PMs discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, energy crisis
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant runner warns of possible catastrophe as attack continues
- More to be done to reintegrate Russian, Ukrainian food and fertilizers into global market: UN
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia identifies exploding projectile in Poland as Ukrainian missile
- Russia identifies rocket falling in Poland as Ukrainian missile
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia open to dialogue on Ukraine without preconditions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.