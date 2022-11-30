Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine sets up more than 4,000 emergency shelters amid blackouts

Xinhua) 14:08, November 30, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

More than 4,000 emergency shelters called "Points of Invincibility" have been set up in Ukraine amid blackouts after Russia's recent missile attacks on energy infrastructure, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The "Points of Invincibility" provide people with heat, water, lighting, mobile communication, Internet, power for mobile devices, places for rest, first aid kits, and basic supplies for mothers and children. Each emergency shelter can accommodate 40 to 500 people without a limit on the time of stay.

In Kiev alone, a total of 430 emergency shelters have been set up, according to its mayor, Vitaly Klitschko.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday met with visiting foreign ministers of seven European countries, said Ukraine's presidential press service.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

At the talks, Zelensky said the joint visit of the foreign ministers of the seven Baltic and Northern European states to Ukraine is "an important signal of strong support and solidarity," noting that the countries provide significant defense, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

- - - -

Russia carried out more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

"Over the past nine months, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine," Reznikov tweeted.

- - - -

Russian troops continued offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, and took out more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, five armored combat vehicles and five automobiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report on Tuesday.

Russian forces struck 10 Ukrainian command posts, 62 artillery firing positions, and 148 personnel and equipment concentration areas in Kharkov, Donetsk and Kherson, it added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)