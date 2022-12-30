Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Ukraine's reconstruction to be Europe's major economic project

Xinhua) December 30, 2022

MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his country's post-conflict reconstruction will be a major economic project in Europe, according to his presidential press service.

"It is already clear that this will be the biggest economic project of our time in Europe," Zelensky said in his annual message to parliament.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has condemned the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on facilitating the procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukrainian citizens, said the government press service on Wednesday.

"The decree that approves simplified procedures for renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and acquisition of Russian citizenship is null and void, and testifies to Russia's unwillingness to negotiate," said the ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country's post-conflict reconstruction with Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the presidential press service reported Wednesday.

During a conversation via video link, Zelensky thanked Fink for the work of a BlackRock team that has prepared a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure Ukraine's reconstruction funds, the report said.

Russia's export of mineral fertilizers may drop by 15 percent this year, better than a 20-percent reduction projected in summer, said Andrey Guryev, head of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, on Wednesday.

The export drop is due to Western sanctions, Guryev was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

