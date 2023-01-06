Putin orders Christmas truce with Ukraine on Jan. 6-7

People stand by a damaged building in Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

Putin called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the combat areas.

MOSCOW, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to start a 36-hour truce along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from Jan. 6 to 7, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Russian Defense Minister to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6 to 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the combat areas, according to the statement.

