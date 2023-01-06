Putin orders Christmas truce with Ukraine on Jan. 6-7
People stand by a damaged building in Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
Putin called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the combat areas.
MOSCOW, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to start a 36-hour truce along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from Jan. 6 to 7, the Kremlin said Thursday.
"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Russian Defense Minister to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6 to 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the combat areas, according to the statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russian servicemen
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Ukraine's reconstruction to be Europe's major economic project
- West uses Ukraine to launch cyberwar against Russia: deputy FM
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian deputy FM says West uses Ukraine to launch cyberwar
- Yearender: Türkiye mends fences with regional powers, mediates Russia-Ukraine conflict in year of active diplomacy
- Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements with U.S.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.