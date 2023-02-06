We Are China

7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye: CENC

Xinhua) 10:36, February 06, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye, at 9:17 a.m. Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.15 degrees north latitude and 36.95 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 20 km, the CENC said.

