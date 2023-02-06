Home>>
7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:36, February 06, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye, at 9:17 a.m. Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 37.15 degrees north latitude and 36.95 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 20 km, the CENC said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported
- Rescue underway after earthquake hits southwest China's Sichuan Province
- Southwest China province jolted by earthquake, no casualties reported
- 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks central Indonesia, no casualties reported
- 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.