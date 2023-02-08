Chinese civil rescue team joins assistance forces from multiple countries at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 16:48, February 08, 2023

Members of the Ramunion rescue team from China, North America, Europe, and Türkiye gather at Istanbul International Airport, Türkiye. (Photo provided by Rescue Team of Ramunion)

The Rescue Team of Ramunion, a Chinese civil relief squad, arrived at Istanbul International Airport, Türkiye, at around 5:40 am local time (0240 GMT) on Wednesday. The team joined a Spanish earthquake rescue team at about 6:30 am local time, and headed towards Adana to carry out the rescue operation. Other members of the Ramunion rescue team from North America, Europe, and Türkiye arrived and gathered at Istanbul International Airport.

