Quake response back to normal after problems on 1st day: Erdogan

Xinhua) 09:01, February 09, 2023

Rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Trkiye climbed to 8,574 people, with 49,133 injuries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

There were some problems in the first-day response to the earthquakes, but operations are back to normal at the moment, Erdogan said in the southern Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of Monday's massive earthquake, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

"On the second day and today, the situation is taken under control," he added.

Quake victims can temporarily reside in hotels in the Mediterranean tourism hub of Antalya and southern Mersin province, he added.

Erdogan announced that 10,000 Turkish liras (nearly 530 U.S. dollars) will be provided to each family affected by the earthquakes, and new housing units will be built within one year in 10 provinces hit by the disaster.

Southern and southeastern parts of Trkiye have been rocked by a catastrophic earthquake disaster on Monday. A magnitude 7.7 quake was followed hours later by a second powerful 7.6 tremor in Kahramanmaras province.

Thousands of rescuers have descended on the quake zone along with international search and rescue teams that poured into the region.

An 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived in Trkiye on Wednesday to assist in rescue efforts in the quake-hit areas of the country.

Rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Rescuers search for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed in quake-hit Besni District of Adiyaman Province, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the worst-hit region on Wednesday that a total of 8,574 people in the country have died from the massive earthquakes. Earlier, the country's disaster management agency said more than 40,000 people have been injured. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)