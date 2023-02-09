Smart earthquake alarm system developed by China sent to Türkiye

A smart earthquake alarm system developed by China. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Institute of Care-Life)

(ECNS) -- The Chengdu Institute of Care-Life announced on Wednesday that a smart rescue scene-specific earthquake alarm system has been taken to Türkiye with members of the Sichuan Blue Sky Rescue Team for the emergency rescue operation.

It is the first time that China's earthquake rescue alarm system has gone abroad to provide disaster relief services.

The alarm system is mainly used for earthquake rescue operations. It has a super anti-false alarm function, which ensures the accuracy, timeliness and safety of earthquake warning information.

When earthquake rescue sites and surrounding areas experience aftershocks, the alarm system will automatically connect the walkie-talkies of rescue personnel and sound the alarm before the destructive seismic waves arrive, reminding rescue personnel to evacuate quickly.

Previously, the alarm system had served the rescue sites of the 2013 Lushan 7.0 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the 2014 Ludian 6.5 earthquake in South China's Yunnan Province, and the 2017 Jiuzhaigou 7.0 earthquake in Sichuan province, etc., protecting the safety of rescue personnel, said Wang Tun, director of the Chengdu Institute of Care-Life

