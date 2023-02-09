Chinese civil rescue team joins relief efforts in quake-hit areas of Türkiye

February 09, 2023

The Rescue Team of Ramunion carries out a rescue operation in Iskenderun, Türkiye. (Photo provided by Rescue Team of Ramunion)

A team of seven members from the Rescue Team of Ramunion, a Chinese civil relief squad, arrived in Adana, Türkiye, at 1:30 pm local time (1030 GMT) on Wednesday after a 13-hour flight to assist in rescue efforts.

After obtaining the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) certificate, the team quickly joined local logistics support forces to form a team of 16 members. Carrying 10 sets of rescue equipment and a large number of wooden support kits, the members rushed to the earthquake-ravaged areas in Iskenderun to carry out rescue operations overnight.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) assigned the Rescue Team of Ramunion to search for a 67-year-old man buried under the ruins of a six-story structure. The team searched for about two hours using equipment such as infrared thermal imaging detectors, radar life detectors, micro-acoustic audio detectors, and video detectors, but found no signs of life at the site. The rescue team then withdrew from the scene and returned to the command center to wait for other assigned tasks from AFAD.

