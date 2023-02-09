5.4-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia

Xinhua) 15:38, February 09, 2023

JAKARTA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake hit at 1:28 p.m. local time (0628 GMT) with its epicenter located 1 km southwest of the provincial capital of Jayapura and a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

