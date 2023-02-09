Russian people commemorate victims of Türkiye earthquakes

Xinhua) 13:59, February 09, 2023

A man offers flowers in commemoration of victims of recent earthquakes in Trkiye at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman offers flowers in commemoration of victims of recent earthquakes in Trkiye at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Flowers in commemoration of victims of recent earthquakes in Trkiye are pictured at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

