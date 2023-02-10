Chinese firms in Turkey give helping hand to earthquake-stricken area

Xinhua) 10:46, February 10, 2023

ISTANBUL, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- As rescuers and volunteers are working round the clock to save the people trapped under rubble in the past four days after the strong earthquake on Monday, Chinese firms operating in Türkiye are also trying their best to provide aid and support to the earthquake zone.

After learning that the rescue work is in urgent need of large machinery to rescue the people under debris, the Chinese construction machinery manufacturers operating in Türkiye, such as Zoomlion and Sany group, have immediately sent their machinery to the earthquake zone to support rescue operations.

Zoomlion's excavators and a rescue team are working in the Hatay province, the worst-hit area. The team has helped rescue more than 20 people.

Meanwhile, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has provided spare parts, generators, and mobile base stations to help eliminate communication interruptions in the earthquake zone.

The Turkish branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) announced that it had provided 1 million Turkish liras (about 53,100 U.S. dollars) aid for the earthquake victims to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"As ICBC Turkey, we provide 1 million liras in cash aid to meet the urgent needs of the citizens affected by the devastating earthquake and the teams carrying out rescue activities under severe winter conditions," the bank said in a statement.

Another Chinese bank, the Bank of China in Turkey, delivered relief items such as blankets, heaters, and baby supplies to the earthquake victims. In addition, the bank donated 560,000 liras (about 30,000 U.S. dollars) to AFAD "to support Türkiye's earthquake relief and disaster-stricken people."

China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) also sent cash and relief materials to Türkiye's earthquake area to support relief work and help the affected people.

Hikvision, a Chinese state-owned manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment, delivered quilts and thick coats to people in need.

On Monday, two deadly tremors with 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes devastated almost 10 provinces in the southern part of the country. The death toll rose to 14,014 as of Thursday noon, while the number of injured people hit 63,794. Thousands of buildings collapsed, and many people were still trapped under debris.

