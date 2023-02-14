Snow scenery of Jiankou section of Great Wall in Beijing
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in the twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall at sunset in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall at sunset in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall at sunset in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall at sunset in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
