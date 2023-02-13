InPics: Over 100,000 birds wintering in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:05, February 13, 2023

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

WEINING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, the populations and types of wintering rare bird species in the Caohai reserve have increased. The reserve is now home to over 100,000 wintering migratory birds, including grey cranes, bar-headed geese, and black-necked cranes, among other species. The number of wintering black-necked cranes has reached 2,588.

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo shows migrant birds foraging at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes forage at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes fly at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes fly at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes fly at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes fly at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Grey cranes fly at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Shen Guangyong/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo shows migrant birds foraging at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A black-necked crane is pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes forage at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

