Colorful folklore performances draw tourists to Congjiang county of SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:30, February 01, 2023

Photo shows a Lusheng contest held in Aoli village, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Lusheng is a reed-pipe wind instrument. (Photo/Liang Huan)

Various kinds of folklore performances and activities in Congjiang county in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, drew more than 144,400 visitors during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, according to data released by the county’s tourism authorities.

During the holiday, tourists were able to enjoy Dong Opera performances at the drum tower square in the county, and take part in folklore activities in villages, including Chixiangsi, a large-scale traditional social activity of the Dong ethnic group. They also got to enjoy a series of folklore performances, such as the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group and Dong Opera exhibitions and performances.

