Activities held to celebrate upcoming Latern Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:28, February 01, 2023

People watch a gigantic rabbit-shaped lantern in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Taierzhuang ancient city of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

People perform the Taiping Drum dance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

People enjoy light installations in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at a scenic spot in the western coast economic zone in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

Folk artists play "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Goujiang Township of Bozhou District, Zunyi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

Workers install lotus-shaped lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Dongjiuzhai Town of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People enjoy "dragon lantern" in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Chengguan Township, Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

People take part in a riddle-guessing activity in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Hengyang County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Liu Xinrong/Xinhua)

People enjoy a traditional Chinese opera in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

People perform the donkey dance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Taiji Township, Yongjing County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

People perform a lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Fengxiang Township, Anding District of Dingxi City in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Folk artists play "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Liujiaxia Township of Yongjing County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

People perform a dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Liulong ancient township in Dafang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

Students in traditional Chinese costumes perform war drum in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Actors in traditional Chinese costumes perform war drum in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

A boy enjoys a lion dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival at Liushahe Township, Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

People perform a dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Latern Festival in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows people of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participating in a parade to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Huangping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A villager of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participates in a parade to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Huangping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a parade to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Huangping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Zhuhui District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Taiji Town of Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 30, 2023. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

