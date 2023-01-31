NE China sees tourism rebounds during Spring Festival holiday
Children have fun at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice-and-snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people, and northeast China is among the top destinations due to its cold winter. During the Spring Festival holiday, Jilin handled about 11.55 million domestic tourist trips, up 23.61 percent year on year, and garnered domestic tourism revenue of some 11.2 billion yuan (1.66 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 33.31 percent from last year. In addition, official statistics show that the bookings of homestays around snow fields in Jilin during the holiday have increased by more than 16 times compared with 2019.
Ice hangs on the hair of a skier at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows tourists skiing at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A tourist skis at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Tourists ski at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A child plays at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A tourist skis at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows tourists skiing at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
