Construction of 687 major projects commences in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:33, February 02, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the commencement ceremony of 687 major projects of Guizhou in the first quarter of 2023 held in a data center construction site in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of 687 major projects, with a total investment of more than 376.7 billion yuan (about 55.9 billion U.S. dollars), commenced in Guizhou Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of an aerospace industry incubator project in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of 687 major projects, with a total investment of more than 376.7 billion yuan (about 55.9 billion U.S. dollars), commenced in Guizhou Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

