World's highest bridge under construction
(People's Daily App) 14:54, February 01, 2023
Huajiang Canyon Bridge is the main control project of Liuzhi-Anlong Expressway in Guizhou Province. Spanning 1,420 meters, the bridge is set to be the world’s highest steel truss suspension bridge with a clearance of 370 meters above the river.
(Video by Gao Yuan, script by Shan Xin)
