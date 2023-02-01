World's highest bridge under construction

(People's Daily App) 14:54, February 01, 2023

Huajiang Canyon Bridge is the main control project of Liuzhi-Anlong Expressway in Guizhou Province. Spanning 1,420 meters, the bridge is set to be the world’s highest steel truss suspension bridge with a clearance of 370 meters above the river.

(Video by Gao Yuan, script by Shan Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)