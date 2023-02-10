SW China's Guizhou sees busy China-Europe freight train service
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 35,000 tonnes of goods has been sent through China-Europe freight train service in Guizhou since its operation on Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
