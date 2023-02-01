China's Liaoning sees busy China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 16:49, February 01, 2023

SHENYANG, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train loaded with 55 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of daily necessities and mechanical parts left Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday for Russia's Elektrougli.

This was the 29th outbound China-Europe freight train launched by Liaoning since the beginning of this year, according to China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

In January, Liaoning handled 73 inbound China-Europe freight trains, up 62.2 percent year on year.

Also in January, a total of 3,180 TEU containers were transported via Liaoning's China-Europe freight train service, up 32.5 percent year on year.

In order to ensure the safe, efficient, and smooth operation of the China-Europe freight train service, Liaoning's railway authorities opened a green channel during China's Spring Festival holiday.

To better satisfy the strong demand of the international market in 2023, the Shenyang bureau group has increased the number of carriages from 50 to 55 for each freight train.

