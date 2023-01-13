China's Guangdong launches Europe-bound freight train carrying NEVs

Xinhua) 09:30, January 13, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying 50 new energy vehicles (NEVs) departed south China's metropolis of Guangzhou for Europe on Thursday, according to the local customs.

It's the first China-Europe freight train departing from Guangdong Province that is exclusively for Chinese-made NEVs. Guangdong, a manufacturing heartland and leading foreign trade player in the country, is also a major production base of NEVs.

The train will run outbound through the Horgos port in northwest China during a trip estimated to take 15 days.

Guangzhou Customs has opened a green channel for NEV exports to ensure smooth logistics and supply chains.

In 2022, Guangzhou Customs handled 339 inbound and outbound freight trains, up 164.84 percent year on year.

