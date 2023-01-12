China's NEV sales nearly double in 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Sales of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) continued to soar last year, driven by the rising market demand and sound policy environment, industry data showed on Thursday.
NEV sales came in at about 6.89 million units in the world's largest automobile market in 2022, skyrocketing 93.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
NEV production soared 96.9 percent from a year earlier to about 7.06 million units.
Thanks to the NEV boom, the market share of NEVs in China's auto market reached 25.6 percent in 2022, up 12.1 percentage points from 2021.
In December alone, NEV production and sales totaled 795,000 units and 814,000 units, respectively, both jumping 51.8 percent year on year.
