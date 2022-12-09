China's NEV sales soar 58.2 pct in November
Workers are busy on the production line of new energy vehicles at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) continued to surge in November, the China Passenger Car Association said Thursday.
Retail sales of China's new energy passenger cars came in at about 598,000 units, up 58.2 percent year on year.
The monthly figure is 7.8 percent higher than the previous month. In October, retail sales of new energy passenger cars came in at about 556,000 units, up 75.2 percent year on year.
From January to November, 5.03 million units of new energy passenger cars were sold via retail channels in the country, skyrocketing 100.1 percent from a year ago.
Photos
Related Stories
- Volkswagen Anhui's first pre-series NEV rolls off production line
- China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port launches sea-rail container transport for NEV exports
- China's NEV exports rise on supply chain strengths, policy incentives
- BYD's three millionth NEV rolls off production line
- Global automakers accelerate expansion efforts for NEV sector in China
- China's NEV market sees robust expansion in October
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.