China's NEV sales soar 58.2 pct in November

Xinhua) 09:11, December 09, 2022

Workers are busy on the production line of new energy vehicles at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) continued to surge in November, the China Passenger Car Association said Thursday.

Retail sales of China's new energy passenger cars came in at about 598,000 units, up 58.2 percent year on year.

The monthly figure is 7.8 percent higher than the previous month. In October, retail sales of new energy passenger cars came in at about 556,000 units, up 75.2 percent year on year.

From January to November, 5.03 million units of new energy passenger cars were sold via retail channels in the country, skyrocketing 100.1 percent from a year ago.

