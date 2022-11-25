China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port launches sea-rail container transport for NEV exports
HANGZHOU, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province has become a new passage for the exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs) via a sea-rail intermodal container transport service.
On Thursday, the port saw the arrival of the final 93 cars in the shipment of 402 domestically produced NEVs on a container freight train from neighboring Jiangsu Province. These vehicles will be transferred to a container ship bound for Europe.
Given the insufficient capacity of the roll-on roll-off service in global shipping market and continuous increase of China's domestic automobile exports, the new transport mode will make it easier for China's NEVs to go overseas, said Xu Bin, who's in charge of the sea-rail transport service at the Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited.
China's NEV exports almost doubled year on year in the first ten months of this year to 499,000 units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
