China's NEV market sees robust expansion in October
(Xinhua) 16:48, November 10, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market saw a remarkable expansion in October, with both production and sales surging, industry data showed Thursday.
The output of NEVs in the country reached 762,000 units last month, up 87.6 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The sales of NEVs rose 81.7 percent from a year earlier to 714,000 units.
From January to October, both NEV output and sales expanded 110 percent year on year, with the market share of such vehicles hitting 24 percent, the association said.
