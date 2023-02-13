Xinjiang becomes one of China's most popular winter tourism destinations

Xinhua) 08:58, February 13, 2023

Children play at a skating rink of a park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2023.

Performers dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows a busy agricultural products market in Yining County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Chunxing/Xinhua)

Children play with lanterns at a square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A villager removes snow on the roof in Hemu Village in the Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2023.

A girl waits to taste hot-pot dish at a ski resort in Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2023.

Tourists pose for photos at a ski resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows a cross-desert expressway linking Altay Prefecture and the regional capital Urumqi, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A young man shows fish during a winter fishing tourism festival in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2023 shows a vehicle running in the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Livestock forage on a winter pasture in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo by Chen Shuangxi/Xinhua)

Skiing enthusiasts from Guangdong Province walk on the way to a ski spot in Hemu Village in the Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2023.

People take part in folk custom performance in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Sulayman Abdu (1st L), a Muqam artist, chats with other folk artists at his residence in Muqam Village, Lukqun Town, Shanshan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2023. The Muqam is the traditional art of the Uygur ethnic group in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

This photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows a view of Hemu Village in the Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Villagers rest at a home at a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Workers patrol at a station of the Tarim Oilfield in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Liu Jiajia (3rd R), a tourist from Guangzhou, makes dumplings with her family and staff members at a homestay in Banfanggou Village, Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2023.

Local people riding on horseback take part in a chasing game in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2022.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows a view of Hemu Village in the Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Tourists ride horses in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2023.

Snowboarders get ready to hit the slopes at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023.

Passengers get off the first flight at the Taxkorgan airport after arrival in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2022.

A boy plays at Hemu Village in the Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2023.

People ski at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2022.

