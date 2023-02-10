Traditional fur snowboard craft flourishes through inheritance in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 08:36, February 10, 2023

Altay in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is believed to be one of the places where skiing originated. For centuries, skiing was a necessary skill for the people who lived in this area.

Chihesi from Altay is a craftman who makes fur snowboards, a traditional piece of snowboarding equipment that local people have used for generations. His grandfather and father both grew up skiing on fur snowboards, and he has been teaching the traditional craft to his sons, in an attempt to pass on and spread its culture.

Click on the video to feel the charm of skiing with traditional fur snowboards.

