Alpine ibexes roam nature reserve in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:29, February 06, 2023

Alpine ibexes are seen roaming on a grassland in the Huola Mountain Nature Reserve in Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lu Gang)

More than 100 Alpine ibexes recently appeared in the Huola Mountain Nature Reserve in Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Alpine ibexes jumped up and down the steep cliffs, turning the grassland into a lively winter playground.

Alpine ibexes are seen roaming on a grassland at the Huola Mountain Nature Reserve in Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lu Gang)

The Alpine ibex is under second-class state protection in China. They mainly reside in areas with bare rocks and on hillsides located at altitudes of between 3,000 and 6,000 meters. Thanks to the continuous improvement of Yanqi's ecological environment and the intensified efforts made by the local government to protect wild animals, many have been frequently spotted in the locality.

Two Alpine ibexes are seen on a steep cliff in the Huola Mountain Nature Reserve in Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lu Gang)

