Picturesque Kurdai Grand Canyon in China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:49, February 03, 2023
Explore the enchanting scenery at the Kurdai Grand Canyon in Tekes county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where cattle and sheep wander in the snow-covered wilderness and snowy spruce and steep canyons spread out like an ancient scroll painting.
(Video produced by Wu Bozheng; text compiled by Lü Jinwei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
