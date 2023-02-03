Picturesque Kurdai Grand Canyon in China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:49, February 03, 2023

Explore the enchanting scenery at the Kurdai Grand Canyon in Tekes county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where cattle and sheep wander in the snow-covered wilderness and snowy spruce and steep canyons spread out like an ancient scroll painting.

(Video produced by Wu Bozheng; text compiled by Lü Jinwei)

