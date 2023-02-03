We Are China

Swans play water in wetland in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 10:03, February 03, 2023

Swans play and rest on the Peacock River in Korla city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Que Hure)

February 2 marks the 27th World Wetlands Day, and the theme this year is “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration”.

