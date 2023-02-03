Home>>
Swans play water in wetland in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 10:03, February 03, 2023
Swans play and rest on the Peacock River in Korla city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Que Hure)
February 2 marks the 27th World Wetlands Day, and the theme this year is “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration”.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin
- Shenzhen strives to build itself into international wetland city
- World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China held in Hangzhou
- Loss of world's wetlands must urgently be reversed: Convention on Wetlands
- China adds sites to Wetlands of International Importance list
- China announces addition of 18 wetlands of international importance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.