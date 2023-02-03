Home>>
Shenzhen strives to build itself into international wetland city
(Xinhua) 09:25, February 03, 2023
Birds are observed at a mangrove wetland in Futian, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
By 2035, Shenzhen will strive to achieve a 50 percent wetland protection rate, maintain a stable wetland area, effectively improve the ecological status of coastal wetlands, optimize the quality of wetland ecological space in built-up areas, and build itself into an international wetland city. People in this city of scientific and technological innovation are deeply in awe of nature, cherishing and carefully protecting its mangrove wetlands and maintaining international migration routes for migratory birds.
- China's Shenzhen sees growth in financial added value
