World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 08:44, February 03, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a view of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Guests visit Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 2, 2023. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a view of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

