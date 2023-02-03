Home>>
World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China held in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 08:44, February 03, 2023
This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a view of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Guests visit Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 2, 2023. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a view of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Wetlands Day 2023 Celebration in China was held here Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Loss of world's wetlands must urgently be reversed: Convention on Wetlands
- China adds sites to Wetlands of International Importance list
- China announces addition of 18 wetlands of international importance
- Guardians of the 'kidneys of earth' write stories of harmonious coexistence between man and nature
- Work stepped up on wetlands protection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.