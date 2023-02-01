China's Shenzhen sees growth in financial added value

February 01, 2023

SHENZHEN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's major financial hub Shenzhen saw the added value of its financial industry reach nearly 513.8 billion yuan (about 76 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, data showed.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and other adverse factors, Shenzhen's financial sector has shown great resilience and its added value saw an average annual increase of 8.3 percent in the past three years, according to data released by the local financial regulatory bureau of Shenzhen.

By 2022, the total assets of Shenzhen's banking sector had reached 12.2 trillion yuan, an annual increase of 8.5 percent.

In 2022, Shenzhen saw 42 newly listed companies, ranking second in number in China. As of 2022, the total number of the city's listed companies had reached 535.

