International cultural industries fair to open in China's Shenzhen

Xinhua) 13:40, December 28, 2022

SHENZHEN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair will kick off on Wednesday as an important platform driving China's cultural industries to go global, according to its organizer.

The national-level fair, which will run until Jan. 2 next year, is expected to attract over 2,500 government groups, cultural organizations and enterprises to attend its offline events, as well as over 800 online participants.

Forums, investment promotion activities and artwork auctions will be organized to highlight the latest development trends and facilitate transactions and cooperation in cultural industries.

Since its founding in 2004, the cultural fair has attracted more than 100,000 creative cultural exhibitions every year, and over 4,000 industrial investment and financing projects are signed and displayed annually, giving impetus to the high-quality development of China's cultural industries.

