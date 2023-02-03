Home>>
View of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin
(Xinhua) 09:27, February 03, 2023
Migratory birds fly over Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the view of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
