We Are China

View of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:27, February 03, 2023

Migratory birds fly over Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the view of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the view of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the view of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the view of Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)