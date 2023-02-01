Factories in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang, speed up production to ensure strong start in 2023

In the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe district) in Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, production lines and manufacturing equipment of many factories are rolling at full capacity, as the factories have sped up production after the Spring Festival holiday.

A worker assembles an automobile at a plant of the Xinjiang branch of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd. located in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

On Jan. 30, workers were busy with jobs at a plant of the Xinjiang branch of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd., which is located in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone.

"We are fully confident in the company’s development prospects and we have all maintained our unabated enthusiasm at the beginning of the year," said Yan Guidong, general manager of the Xinjiang branch of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd.

The workers were assembling GS4 vehicles, one of the automaker's best-selling SUV’s in Xinjiang and even in northwest China.

"We're going all out to complete the first batch of orders, which are for between 30 and 40 automobiles. We plan to produce 8,000 such autos throughout the year and sell them to various parts of Xinjiang. That figure is 150 percent up year on year," said Yan.

Yan explained that the production line has a very high automation level, allowing an SUV to be assembled in about 10 minutes.

"This year, we'll expand into the Central Asian and Russian markets. We'll customize automobiles for overseas customers and build sales channels overseas to help the auto industry go global," Yan added.

At a factory of Nice Urumqi Co., Ltd. under Nice Group, a Chinese manufacturer of household cleaning products, all of the over 180 workers have resumed work to ensure a strong start to accomplishing the yearly goal of producing 25,000 tons of products.

Li Xintong, who is in charge of production, explained that there is great demand from the 50 dealers in the autonomous region for the company's products, and the daily production capacity of the factory's two production lines is nearly 60 tons. After Feb. 1, another production line will be put into use, which will bring the factory's daily production capacity to 130 tons.

A worker works inside a factory of Nice Urumqi Co., Ltd. under Nice Group, a Chinese manufacturer of household cleaning products, in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

In 2023, the company set a goal of increasing production and sales by 20 percent.

"We're confident of achieving the goal. From the beginning of January to now, we've produced and sold 4,000 tons of products. We are able to meet the target set for the first quarter," said Ren Zhihui, general manager of Nice Urumqi Co., Ltd.

A worker packs products at a factory of Nice Urumqi Co., Ltd. under Nice Group, a Chinese manufacturer of household cleaning products, in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

