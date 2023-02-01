We Are China

Frozen Kalajun Lake looks like an ancient Chinese porcelain

(People's Daily App) 14:36, February 01, 2023

This video shows the amazing winter scenery of Kalajun Lake in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The lake in Tekes County of Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang is covered with snow. A cracked ice landscape has formed on the exposed lake surface, like an ancient Chinese porcelain, with a charming blue-green color.

(Video source: Tekes County Media Center; Compiled by Li Qinfang and edited by Zhang Jian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)