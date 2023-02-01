Swans charm wetlands of Xinjiang

As the temperature drops during winter, migrating swans arrive at the wetlands of Yining county in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Increasing awareness of bird protection and an improved ecology have empowered the flocks to visit, forage and survive.

