Swans charm wetlands of Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:43, February 01, 2023
As the temperature drops during winter, migrating swans arrive at the wetlands of Yining county in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Increasing awareness of bird protection and an improved ecology have empowered the flocks to visit, forage and survive.
