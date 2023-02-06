Employees in cotton mill return to work in NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:14, February 06, 2023

Employees of a cotton mill return to work after the Spring Festival holiday, in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

A few days ago, a cotton mill resumed production in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Employees of the cotton mill have returned to their positions as scheduled, and quickly switched from “holiday mode” to “working mode”. All kinds of automated machines are running at high speed to promptly complete customers’ orders, making the factory a scene of busy production.

